Here’s What You Need to Know About New Jersey’s Real ID

I don't have a Real ID as of yet. I guess the next time I get my license renewed, I'll need to get a Real ID.

If you're anything like me, you're not sure how they even work. I remember several years ago the Real ID was talked about and several of you have a Real ID. You have to get one of these by the deadline to be able to to board domestic flights and certain federal offices.

The official date is May 7th, 2025 for the deadline.

Why a Real ID in New Jersey?

It proves it's truly you. There are certain places and flights that will only accept the Real ID.

How do you get a Real ID in New Jersey?

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

Who should get a Real ID in New Jersey?

Real ID's are best for those who typically use their driver license or non-driver ID (instead of a passport or other forms of ID) to fly within the U.S.

What do you need to get a Real ID in New Jersey?

*two proofs of your home address

*Social Security Number

*six points of ID - birth certificate, U.S Passport, debit card, property tax statement, and more. (some of these are worth four points, two points, or one point)

The best way to check and make sure you have everything is by clicking here before you get your Real ID.

I think I might have to renew my license by the end of the year, so I guess I'm getting a Real ID. My husband has one and he likes it, sometimes change is good.

