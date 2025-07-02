Hey Commuters, Another Rate Hike For NJ Transit Buses and Trains
NJ Transit Raising Fares Again: How Will It Hit Your Wallet?
Commuting Just Got Pricier: NJ Transit Fare Increase Incoming
Could This Be the Start of More Transit Increases to Come?
In the news this morning are "Rate Hikes". Word is dropping for travelers that rate hikes are beginning today for New Jersey Transit Bus and Train riders. Not something we want to hear as we start our day.
Get our free mobile app
Starting today (7/1/25), NJ Transit riders on rails and buses are getting smacked with a 3% rate hike.
According to PIX 11, here's the skinny:
- One-way bus tickets start at $1.80 for a one-zone trip and go up to $55.75. The monthly cost for a one-zone trip is $67.
- Rail tickets start at $1.70 for a one-way trip and go up to $23.85
CLICK HERE: For more details
Read More: Did You Know Dave Portnoy and Guy Fieri Teamed Up To Do A Pizza Review?
According to reports, authorities said they need increased fare revenue because of the slow pandemic recovery.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn