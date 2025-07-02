NJ Transit Raising Fares Again: How Will It Hit Your Wallet?

Commuting Just Got Pricier: NJ Transit Fare Increase Incoming

Could This Be the Start of More Transit Increases to Come?

In the news this morning are "Rate Hikes". Word is dropping for travelers that rate hikes are beginning today for New Jersey Transit Bus and Train riders. Not something we want to hear as we start our day.

Starting today (7/1/25), NJ Transit riders on rails and buses are getting smacked with a 3% rate hike.

According to PIX 11, here's the skinny:

One-way bus tickets start at $1.80 for a one-zone trip and go up to $55.75. The monthly cost for a one-zone trip is $67.

Rail tickets start at $1.70 for a one-way trip and go up to $23.85

According to reports, authorities said they need increased fare revenue because of the slow pandemic recovery.

