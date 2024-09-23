Rare Blue Whale Was Spotted Off The New Jersey Coast in Cape May🐋

Amazing Sight For Whale Watchers Off The Jersey Coast

Have you ever gone whale watching? I have gone a couple of times and it was an exciting day on the water searching for these gentle giants of the sea. I went out once from Highlands in Monmouth County and once from Cape May in Cape May County. Unfortunately for me, I did not see a whale, of any kind, while out on the Atlantic Ocean. It was a fun day nonetheless and we saw plenty of dolphins, which was a great sight up close (Photo Below From Our Trip Off Cape May).

Get our free mobile app

Dolphin Shawn Michaels loading...

So when you go whale watching it is not guaranteed you will spot a whale, it's even more unique when it's a rare "blue whale" sighting. According to a recent report from app.com, "Last weekend, about 50 passengers and crew aboard the Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center vessel American Star got a view of a blue whale. Such a sighting off the coast of New Jersey is rare, according to marine experts."

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, "Blue whales are the largest animals ever to have lived on Earth." That is a pretty amazing fact. In addition, "Blue whales have one of the loudest voices on the planet".

Whale Watching Canva loading...

In the App.com article, according to Melissa Laurino, research director for the center, "The blue whale was a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife opportunity for everyone on board. We have a team of marine mammal and pelagic bird experts with many years of experience logging hundreds of pelagic trips that have never seen a blue whale in the Atlantic before this trip."

Cape May, NJ Shawn Michaels loading...

What a fantastic event to have been part of. Maybe since this sighting, we might see either the same or other blue whales off the Jersey Coast. Hopefully, this giant had a good visit to Jersey and we'll see you again. I can't wait to see my first whale up close and get some pics, but for now, the dolphins will have to do :)

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell