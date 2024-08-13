An Amazing Pumpkin Glow Experience is Coming to New Jersey

Wow, this is cool for all ages. Do you want to plan something cool for Halloween? Something for the whole family to enjoy? This could be just what the Halloween pumpkin ordered.

It's called "Jacks and Lights, a Glowing Pumpkin Trail" and it's close to home.

Imagine thousands of pumpkins carved and glowing. I've been to something like this and it was magical. This is coming to a farm in Ocean County.

It's at Argos Farm on Lacey Road in Forked River and it's opening in September so you won't miss out.

There are so many things to look forward to for this Halloween event. Let's start with the the huge lighted pumpkin trail, the pumpkin patch, a flashlight maze, and so much more.

Jacks and Lights the Glowing Pumpkin Experience is select dates from September 20th, 2024 through November 3rd, 2024 from 6 pm - 10 pm.

From Argos Farm NJ Facebook Page: "Join us for the grand opening of the Jersey Shore's glowing pumpkin experience! Celebrate the spirit of the season when you walk through our trail of hundreds of lit jack o' lanterns carved into the most amazing designs! Don't miss out on this magical adventure, perfect for people of all ages!"

CLICK HERE for more information and to sign-up for emails on this awesome event.

CHECK OUT SOME AMAZING GLOWING PUMPKIN PICTURES from their website.

A couple of years ago we went to a pumpkin glow experience, it's amazing. You will be amazed and kids will love it. It is dark, but it is all lit up. It is not scary at all. It's perfect for any ages.

