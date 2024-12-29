What These 6 Porch Lights Mean in New Jersey

Discover the hidden meanings behind porch lights in New Jersey! From supporting veterans to raising awareness for domestic violence, each color tells a unique story.

In New Jersey, I see many of us using porch lights to show support for things and I think it's great. Did you ever wonder what the different colored lights meant? What do all these colors mean?

Of course, when it's holiday time like Christmas, Halloween, even Valentine's Day with the red light bulbs or orange for that special holiday.

I don't think I realized how many different colored porch lights there are and they mean something. But different porch lights could mean something significant. 

6 different colored porch light bulbs and what they mean in New Jersey

*GREEN - Veterans and Military Support and Lyme Disease

*BLUE - Law Enforcement Support, Autism and Alopecia Areata

*RED - American Heart Association, Firefighters

*PURPLE - Domestic Violence Support

*YELLOW - Reduce Bugs

*PINK - Breast Cancer Awareness

Thank you restoredecorandmore.com for all the different lightbulb meanings.

I had no idea. There is an orange lightbulb that is for Halloween and when you see a flashing porch light, your neighbor needs you.

It's something to think about when you go to the store and your are looking for a new porch light. Is there something that means a lot to you. Police Departments, Fire Departments, and our Military need celebrating every day.

