Reminder: Popular Grocery Store Will Close all New Jersey Stores for One Day

Who is ready for summertime at the Jersey Shore? I know I am. Grab your BBQ goodies ahead of time.

Things seem a little simpler in the summertime. BBQs, lounging in the pool, heading to the beach, and so much more when we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

The big question going into Memorial Weekend, how will our weather be. Will it be warm? Will it be sunny? Will it be a rainy weekend? I'm hoping for sunshine all days. Let's hope the weather will cooperate with all of our plans.

Grab all your stuff ahead of time for your BBQ because one of the most popular supermarkets will be closed.

If you're having a BBQ and hoping for sunshine, you have to shop for your favorite meats and snacks. You have to hit your favorite grocery store to pick up burgers and of course grab some samples along the way. If I mention samples, I bet your guessed what I'm talking about Costco, BJ's or any warehouse grocery store. Sometimes ShopRite has samples, if you're there at the right time.

But, Costco has the best samples, hands down.

What popular grocery store will close all stores in New Jersey for one day this month?

Costco will close for one day for Memorial Day - Monday, May 26th, 2025. It is a day off for employees to enjoy with their family and friends. It is one of the PTO days that Costco gives off to their employees.

There are 21 Costco locations in New Jersey, all locations will close for Memorial Day. Here are the closest Costco locations close to us at the Jersey Shore.

Brick

Stafford Twp.

Ocean Twp.

Hazlet

