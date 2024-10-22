WOW! Popular Chain Could Close Nearly 200 New Jersey Locations!
Do you have a Walgreens in your town? Bet you do and you could be on their list of possible upcoming closures according to a recent announcement from the company. In fact nearly 200 stores, yes nearly 200, could possibly face closure in New Jersey.
According to a recent article from Patch, Walgreens has announced it will close nearly 1,200 stores around the nation. “Walgreens did not reveal which locations will be shuttered. The chain has approximately 8,500 stores in the United States, including about 180 locations in New Jersey. The company announced Tuesday that about 500 of the closures will occur in the current fiscal year, which began in September.”
Here is the list of New Jersey Walgreens
- Absecon
- Asbury Park
- Atlantic City
- Barnegat
- Basking Ridge
- Bayonne
- Bayville
- Belford
- Belleville
- Belmar
- Bergenfield
- Berkeley Heights
- Bernardsville
- Blackwood
- Bloomfield
- Bogta
- Boonton
- Bound Brook
- Brick
- Bridgeton
- Bridgewater
- Burlington
- Califon
- Camden
- Carlstadt
- Carteret
- Cherry Hill
- Chester
- Clark
- Cliffside Park
- Clifton
- Clinton
- Colonia
- Cranford
- Delran
- Denville
- Dover
- Dumont
- East Brunswick
- East Orange
- East Rutherford
- East Windsor
- Edison
- Egg Harbor City
- Egg Harbor Township
- Elizabeth
- Elmwood Park
- Englewood
- Englishtown
- Evesham
- Ewing
- Fair Lawn
- Fairfield
- Flemington
- Florham Park
- Fort Lee
- Franklin
- Franklin Park
- Freehold
- Garfield
- Glassboro
- Green Brook
- Hackensack
- Hackettstown
- Haddon Township
- Haledon
- Hamilton Township
- Hammonton
- Harrison
- Hasbrouck Heights
- Hawthorne
- Hazlet
- Hillsborough
- Hillsdale
- Hillside
- Hoboken
- Hopatcong
- Howell
- Irvington
- Jackson
- Jersey City
- Kearny
- Kinnelon
- Ledgewood
- Lincoln Park
- Lincroft
- Linden
- Lindenwold
- Little Egg Harbor Township
- Little Silver
- Lodi
- Long Branch
- Lyndhurst
- Madison
- Magnolia
- Manahawkin
- Manalapan
- Mantua
- Maplewood
- Matawan
- Millville
- Monroe Township
- Morristown
- Mount Ephraim
- Mount Laurel
- Neptune
- New Brunswick
- Newark
- Newton
- North Arlington
- North Bergen
- North Brunswick
- North Cape May
- Northfield
- Oakhurst
- Oakland
- Ocean City
- Old Bridge
- Oradell
- Orange
- Parsippany
- Passaic
- Paterson
- Pennington
- Penns Grove
- Pennsauken
- Pennsville
- Perth Amboy
- Piscataway
- Plainfield
- Pleasantville
- Point Pleasant Beach
- Port Monmouth
- Princeton
- Princeton Junction
- Rahway
- Ramsey
- Red Bank
- Ridgewood
- Rio Grande
- River Vale
- Robbinsville
- Rockaway
- Roseland
- Roselle
- Rutherford
- Sayreville
- Sewell
- Short Hills
- Sicklerville
- Somerset
- Somerville
- South Orange
- South River
- Spotswood
- Spring Lake
- Springfield
- Stirling
- Summit
- Sussex
- Teaneck
- Toms River
- Trenton
- Union
- Union City
- Vauxhall
- Ventnor City
- Verona
- Vineland
- Voorhees
- Waldwick
- Warren
- Wayne
- West Caldwell
- West Milford
- West New York
- West Orange
- Westfield
- Wharton
- Whitehouse Station
- Whiting
- Wildwood
- Williamstown
- Willingboro
- Woodbridge
- Woodbury
- Woodland Park
- Wyckoff
According to reports, these closures should take place over the next three years. "More than 1,200 Walgreens stores will close over the next three years as the struggling drug store chain attempts to complete a successful financial turnaround."
I enjoy shopping at Walgreens whenever I use actual "film" for photographs I take it to them for development so I would miss that service.
