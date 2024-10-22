WOW! Popular Chain Could Close Nearly 200 New Jersey Locations!

Do you have a Walgreens in your town? Bet you do and you could be on their list of possible upcoming closures according to a recent announcement from the company. In fact nearly 200 stores, yes nearly 200, could possibly face closure in New Jersey.

According to a recent article from Patch, Walgreens has announced it will close nearly 1,200 stores around the nation. “Walgreens did not reveal which locations will be shuttered. The chain has approximately 8,500 stores in the United States, including about 180 locations in New Jersey. The company announced Tuesday that about 500 of the closures will occur in the current fiscal year, which began in September.”

Here is the list of New Jersey Walgreens

Absecon

Asbury Park

Atlantic City

Barnegat

Basking Ridge

Bayonne

Bayville

Belford

Belleville

Belmar

Bergenfield

Berkeley Heights

Bernardsville

Blackwood

Bloomfield

Bogta

Boonton

Bound Brook

Brick

Bridgeton

Bridgewater

Burlington

Califon

Camden

Carlstadt

Carteret

Cherry Hill

Chester

Clark

Cliffside Park

Clifton

Clinton

Colonia

Cranford

Delran

Denville

Dover

Dumont

East Brunswick

East Orange

East Rutherford

East Windsor

Edison

Egg Harbor City

Egg Harbor Township

Elizabeth

Elmwood Park

Englewood

Englishtown

Evesham

Ewing

Fair Lawn

Fairfield

Flemington

Florham Park

Fort Lee

Franklin

Franklin Park

Freehold

Garfield

Glassboro

Green Brook

Hackensack

Hackettstown

Haddon Township

Haledon

Hamilton Township

Hammonton

Harrison

Hasbrouck Heights

Hawthorne

Hazlet

Hillsborough

Hillsdale

Hillside

Hoboken

Hopatcong

Howell

Irvington

Jackson

Jersey City

Kearny

Kinnelon

Ledgewood

Lincoln Park

Lincroft

Linden

Lindenwold

Little Egg Harbor Township

Little Silver

Lodi

Long Branch

Lyndhurst

Madison

Magnolia

Manahawkin

Manalapan

Mantua

Maplewood

Matawan

Millville

Monroe Township

Morristown

Mount Ephraim

Mount Laurel

Neptune

New Brunswick

Newark

Newton

North Arlington

North Bergen

North Brunswick

North Cape May

Northfield

Oakhurst

Oakland

Ocean City

Old Bridge

Oradell

Orange

Parsippany

Passaic

Paterson

Pennington

Penns Grove

Pennsauken

Pennsville

Perth Amboy

Piscataway

Plainfield

Pleasantville

Point Pleasant Beach

Port Monmouth

Princeton

Princeton Junction

Rahway

Ramsey

Red Bank

Ridgewood

Rio Grande

River Vale

Robbinsville

Rockaway

Roseland

Roselle

Rutherford

Sayreville

Sewell

Short Hills

Sicklerville

Somerset

Somerville

South Orange

South River

Spotswood

Spring Lake

Springfield

Stirling

Summit

Sussex

Teaneck

Toms River

Trenton

Union

Union City

Vauxhall

Ventnor City

Verona

Vineland

Voorhees

Waldwick

Warren

Wayne

West Caldwell

West Milford

West New York

West Orange

Westfield

Wharton

Whitehouse Station

Whiting

Wildwood

Williamstown

Willingboro

Woodbridge

Woodbury

Woodland Park

Wyckoff

According to reports, these closures should take place over the next three years. "More than 1,200 Walgreens stores will close over the next three years as the struggling drug store chain attempts to complete a successful financial turnaround."

I enjoy shopping at Walgreens whenever I use actual "film" for photographs I take it to them for development so I would miss that service.

