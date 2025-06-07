The sizzle of oversized burgers might be fading as this favorite burger chain faces tough decisions. Let’s see what this means for one of our favorites in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

A longtime burger restaurant is very popular might might be closing some locations in New Jersey.

What popular burger place might close in New Jersey?

It's Red Robin.

There are lots of burger places in America, we all have our favorite place to go for that delicious burger. It's the comfort of a burger that we all love.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has closed six of it's family-owned restaurants and one franchise location. Eight more of the company owned locations will be closed in 2025 or by the end of the year.

How many Red Robin locations are there in New Jersey?

There are 12 Red Robin restaurants in New Jersey. Eleven of the Red Robin restaurants are company-owned and one is franchised in the Garden State.

My Red Robin is in Brick. We love it. It's just something about the burgers being stacked up, filled with stuff. I've never seen anything like a Red Robin burger, they're huge and amazing. My nephew loves their bottomless steak fries.

Red Robin currently has well over 400 company-owned restaurants and 90 franchise locations. By the end of the year, the CFO of Red Robin has stated he expects that number to be 393 company-owned restaurants. So, that's several of the Red Robin restaurants around the US.

Keep Reading: Top Burger Spots at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey

According to mensjournal.com, Red Robin will not be raising menu prices this year, so that's good news.

So, the big question is when Red Robin closes almost 70 of their underperforming locations, will it affect our Red Robin locations here in New Jersey? I hope not, we enjoy this one, a lot.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker