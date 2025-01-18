Beloved Places that No Longer Exist in Ocean County, New Jersey

Beloved stores and restaurants in Ocean County, NJ spark sentimental memories among locals.

Ocean County is known for it's beaches, quaint small towns, and historic landmarks. It's our home, lots of nostalgia and cherished memories from these stores and restaurants that have closed down.

Over the years, we have seen significant changes from our favorite stores and restaurants closing, to more houses being built, several hurricanes, and so much more.

I asked on Facebook what stores and restaurants do you miss most. From Toms River, to Manahawkin to Point Pleasant, so many of our favorites have shut down over the years. And, it's not just Ocean County, it's every where in the Garden State.

A lot of these businesses, restaurants and landmarks have the memories and will always hold a special place in our hearts. The lost gems of these stores and restaurants are something that we will never forget.

The Ground Round was always so special to me and will always hold a special place in my heart because of my Mom and Dad. They loved it there so much, with the peanuts. They would always ask to go there and growing up, it was one of the best memories of the whole family.

With all of us living here, we have lots of vacationers every summer, especially. Lots of locals and visitors miss Funtown Pier, a lot. This ride pier in Seaside Park was such a family spot with rides, arcades, food, and so much more. That's missed so much.

There are so many other places you chose that you miss and wish they would come back to Ocean County. Wow, check these out, remember when?

