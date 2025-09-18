The Outlaw Music Festival 2025 made a stop this past weekend in New Jersey. The concert at PNC Bank Arts Center featured two musical legends, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, along with an all-star cast that included Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, and Madeline Edwards.

Music Legends Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan

Two music legends visited the Garden State this past weekend, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan. The two have nearly 200 years of music between them! Willie is heading to 93 years old, while Bob is headed towards 86, amazing careers by both musicians and even more amazing that they are still touring and performing.

The Outlaw Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year now, and it arrived at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel this past weekend.

The show kicked off with Madeline Edwatds followed by Waxahatchee. Then Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow came out and performed a fantastic set. Following Sheryl it was the Legendary Bob Dylan. Dylan performed a unique set that I overheard some saying was like "performance art". The stage was dimly lit, and you really couldn't see the performers, just hear the music. Less emphasis on the performers and more on the sound. Dylan barely spoke a word, just played.

The finale of the night was when Willie Nelson and Family took the stage, and at almost 93, Willie still joked and strummed his guitar, and sang several of his huge catalog of music. It was amazing to see, and glad I got a chance to see this show.

The night ended as Willie got up and waved and then slowly walked off stage into the darkness of the backstage area, truly amazing. THANK YOU

The Outlaw Music Festival 2025

