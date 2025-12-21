Drug abuse is a problem that affects every part of New Jersey, from big cities to small shore towns. Addiction doesn’t discriminate, but some towns have struggled more than others over the years, especially with opioids like heroin and fentanyl.

Get our free mobile app

These communities often show higher rates of overdoses, treatment admissions, and emergency calls related to drugs. Below are five New Jersey towns that are frequently mentioned when discussing the state’s toughest battles with substance abuse.

What Are The Top 5 New Jersey Towns Struggling With Drug Problems?

Atlantic City is often at the top of the list. With its tourism economy, transient population, and long-standing economic challenges, drug activity has taken a heavy toll on residents and first responders alike.

Seaside Heights may be known for boardwalk fun, but behind the scenes, it has faced serious drug issues for years. Its small year-round population means addiction rates hit especially hard on a per-capita basis.

Egg Harbor City is another South Jersey town that has struggled quietly. Despite its size, it has seen a high number of drug treatment cases, showing how deeply addiction can impact smaller communities.

Wrightstown often surprises people. It’s a tiny town, but statistics show a high rate of residents seeking treatment for opioid addiction, which pushes it near the top of statewide rankings.

Finally, the Wildwood area, including nearby towns like Woodbine, has faced ongoing challenges related to drug trafficking, overdoses, and limited access to long-term recovery resources.

Heads Up, NJ! Police Warn of Aggressive New ‘Smashing’ Scam

Heads Up, NJ! Police Warn of Aggressive New ‘Smashing’ Scam

It’s important to remember that these towns are not “bad places.” They are communities in the Garden State that are comprised of families, workers, and individuals tryinmg to make ends meet.

Many local leaders, nonprofits, and residents are fighting back through education, treatment programs, and support services. Drug abuse is a statewide issue, and solving it requires compassion, resources, and long-term commitment, not blame.