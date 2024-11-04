One of the Most Stress-Free Towns to Enjoy in New Jersey

When we think of New Jersey we sometimes leave out the term "stress-free". Here in the Garden State we are a tiny state with lots of people and we talk and move fast lol so very often we probably feel a little stress lol.

In a recent article from islands.com, "If you're not in the mood for a tropical getaway or a big-city adventure and want an affordable, calm trip to a relaxed town, head to the historic New Jersey village of Ridgewood. In recent years, the residential suburb has gained a glittering reputation as a fabulous place to live."

Ridgewood is a calm little town in Bergen County and is about 20 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan. "The town is a beautiful place to live and raise a family, too, even if your focus isn't a commute into the city. Its school system, parks and recreation, and other amenities have been praised."

Ridgewood has excellent parks which may be a big part of the best "stress-free" town label that this Bergen County town seems to have earned. "Great hikes and beautiful state forests are only a short drive away, and there's plenty to do in town as well."

In addition, the article mentions Ridgewood's quiet suburbia, classy commercial district, and dazzling views. These highlights seem to fit the "stress-free" label. Also, it's worth noting that Ridgewood has a fantastic historic center of town.

Ridgewood is also a perfect spot to "Indulge Yourself" According to islands.com, "It has a vibrant shopping scene in the commercial district, which is full of fashionable boutiques, restaurants, and bars."

So next time you are looking for a place to visit in New Jersey and just relax for a day or two, head to Bergen County and sample life in Ridgewood.

