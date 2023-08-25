One of the Most Legendary Sandwiches in America is Right Here in New Jersey

This is a very impressive list of the most legendary sandwiches in America. Delish did an article about the 8 most legendary sandwich shops in the U.S. When you think of it, to be named among the best of the best in the nation, that's very impressive. One New Jersey sandwich shop made their list and now we have the details to share with you so you can also enjoy these delicious sandwiches.

According to USA Today, what are the TOP 10 most popular sandwiches in America?

Grilled cheese Grilled chicken Turkey Roast beef Ham BLT Club Bacon Peanut butter & jelly Pulled pork

According to Delish, "There is often nothing simple about making an excellent sandwich, which is why a select few sandwich shops have earned praise for being the best of the best in the United States. Whether you’re craving a pastrami sandwich or a cheesesteak, these spots have perfected the art of making sandwiches that reign supreme above all the rest."

The sandwich shop that Delish choose for their Top 8 is located in Middlesex County. Big Wally's is located in Parlin, New Jersey. "This New Jersey sandwich shop makes over 50 different sandwich combinations, and if none of those suit your taste buds you can opt to build your own. This cash-only establishment makes some of the most delicious subs using high-quality ingredients."

Have you ever had a sub sandwich from Big Wally's? If you have let us know what you thought. Give us your review. Have another sandwich shop you would add to this list? Post your comments below, we always love getting your input and (no pun intended) your feedback.

