One of the Best Signature Pies in America is Right Here In Ocean County New Jersey

Every summer we go blueberry picking here in New Jersey. It's simple we have the best blueberries in America right here in the Garden State. Here is a bit of trivia from NJ.Gov "The blueberry, which was first cultivated in Whitesbog, became the official state fruit in 2004. In 2003, fourth graders at Veteran's Memorial Elementary School in Brick campaigned to make the blueberry the official state fruit."

One of the great things about picking blueberries is making a delicious blueberry pie. So it makes sense one of the best pies in America is from right here in the Garden State because it all begins with those "Jersey" blueberries.

According to Lovefood, "Seven years ago, Stacey Mei Yan Fong, who was born in Singapore, raised in Hong Kong, and moved to the US in 2006, embarked on a journey to answer those questions, aiming to gain a real understanding of her adopted home country along the way. The result is her recently released book, 50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant's Love Letter to the United States Through Pie."

Let's look at the Lovefood selection for New Jersey for the best signature pie. This establishment is located in New Egypt, Ocean County. "Emery's Farm has been a New Jersey tradition for more than 50 years, with people coming to pick-their-own berries, see the farm animals, and treat themselves to one of the farm bakery's famous blueberry pies. Available seasonally when the summer brings a fresh bounty of berries, the blueberry pie is one of 20 pies on offer, along with bread loaves, muffins, and donuts."

