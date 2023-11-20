One of the Best Burger Places in New Jersey Has Big News

Are you a fan of great burger?

What do you like on your burger? Cheese, lettuce, bacon, mayonnaise, ketchup, and more.

One of the best burger places in New Jersey is offering something else for everyone that loves their burgers. Steve's Burgers, is one of the favorites in the entire state from their large burgers with delicious buns, and everything in the middle.

Steve's Burgers has locations in Garfield and North Bergen, NJ. Steve's Burgers went to Instagram to make a huge announcement about a possible food truck coming to a town near you.

From nj.com, owner Stephen Chrisomalis partnered with baker Zilpa Rizzo of Zilpa’s Desserts in Garfield for the launch of Steve’z on Wheelz.

From stevezonwheelz Instagram page:

Start spreading the NEWZ📣… it is with great pleasure and honor to announce my newest business venture Stevez on Wheelz to everyone with the help of @estherdavidowitz & @northjerseyeats . I have teamed up with my good friend and fellow entrepreneur Zilpa Rizzo of @zilpasdesserts to make this food truck a reality. So if you have ever dreamed of having Steve’s cater your next special event the time has come. Make sure to follow @stevezonwheelz to be up to date as we will start booking events early October. Thank you to everyone for your continued support and we can’t wait to see what the future holds!

Steve's Burgers was voted best burger in New Jersey from several publications and 50 State Favorites, for best burgers.

