Jersey's Best Ice Cream?

It's summer and temps this week have been hovering around 90 degrees, so I don't need to tell you that it's the perfect time for ice cream. That being said, we have many delicious shops here at the Jersey Shore.

YELP has come out with its list of the best ice cream shops in America, including right here in New Jersey. For me ice cream is simple I love vanilla. Yes, it's simple and not exotic, but it's the best and easy to pair with other flavors to make a great sundae.

Now that I have given you my pics and thoughts about ice cream, let's give you the YELP choice for the best ice cream shop in New Jersey, among the best in the Nation. According to YELP, the best ice cream shop in the Garden State is located in Essex County.

Located in Nutley, New Jersey, Kubo Coffee and Creamery was named the best ice cream shop in the state.

"Methodology: This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 12, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."

Have you ever been to Kubo Coffee and Creamery? If so let us know your review and share your thoughts and recommendations. Kubo is located at 226 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110.

Go out and enjoy a nice bowl of vanilla with hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.