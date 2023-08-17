One of New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gems is Among Best in America

I must be honest I have never heard of this New Jersey "hidden gem" attraction. Even though it's named the best "hidden gem" attraction in New Jersey, I have never visited this park lol. Reader's Digest did an article featuring the best "hidden gems" around the nation. "If you travel frequently, you probably already know about popular tourist attractions in every state—but what about those smaller places that offer unique experiences?

So when I saw this article I had to find out more about Diggerland and why so many kids love it. It seems this amusement park has a "construction" theme, so now it makes sense because kids love big construction machines and building things and this park is just that. According to Reader's Digest "Diggerland is a construction theme park complete with trucks, tractors, diggers and even a zip line. Most attractions have a height requirement as well as a Diggerland ride operator to help you navigate. The hours are subject to change, but they are open mainly on Saturday and Sunday, with select weekday openings throughout the year."

Diggerland is located in Camden County in West Berlin. Have you ever visited this amusement park? What did you think? I asked Sue Moll and she said she did visit Diggerland and had fun with the kids. Let us know what you thought, post your comments below.

