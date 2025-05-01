One of America’s Best Fried Chicken Spots Is Right Here in New Jersey

Fried chicken is comfort. It's all about the crave-worthy classic that we all grew up with. From the crunchiness of the outside to the juiciness of the middle, I love it.

Fried chicken has captured the hearts and bellies for generations. To me, fried chicken is associated to family dinners, picnics, cold or hot and all those college late-night cravings.

Whether it's homemade or delivered from your favorite spot, it carries feelings of emotional warmth and nostalgia.

Why do we love fried chicken so much? Well, I love what comes with it. Mashed potatoes and coleslaw. No matter what, fried chicken always tastes better with those two sides. How about a biscuit as a side with your favorite fried chicken? I love it.

Where is the absolute best place to grab fried chicken in New Jersey?

According to lovefood, CHICKEN SUPREME in Paterson is the ultimate winner for the best fried chicken in New Jersey. From lovefood.com, "The menu has a wide variety of chicken pieces, wings, wraps, tenders, nugget buckets, and classic sides. Customers love the juicy and tender chicken meat and crispy coating."

When choosing sides with fried chicken, do you go for the cornbread or a biscuit? I'll choose the biscuit every time. What are the sides that are most popular with fried chicken? Macaroni & cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, French fries, and anything else you might want to add as a side to this number one comfort food.

Yes, the fried chicken is the star of the show, but the sides always make it a tasty treat.

