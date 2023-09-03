One of a Kind Hotel with a Celebrity Chef Restaurant is One You Must Visit in NJ

This is a fantastic hotel that is located in Middlesex County. Only In Your State selected this beautiful hotel for a number of reasons and if you are looking for a getaway, maybe this gorgeous hotel is just the answer here in the Garden State.

New Jersey is dotted with hotels, and you’ll be able to find a comfortable place to stay no matter where you look. However, the best hotels in New Jersey are something else entirely – luxury retreats that won’t just give you a place to lay your head, but memories that will last a lifetime.

According to Only In Your State, they selected the beautiful Chateau Grande Hotel in East Brunswick as one of the best Hotels in Jersey. "A majestic retreat on the banks of a lake, it’s home to old-world glamour as well as a bucket-list restaurant that any New Jersey foodie will want to visit. East Brunswick is a busy town with a lot of great restaurants and attractions, but this corner of the town is like stepping into another world – one where you’re the guest of honor, and the stay of a lifetime awaits." The restaurant they are referring to is Orchard Park by Celebrity Chef David Burke. "Every meal at this place is something special, and you don't need to be staying here to dine at the restaurant."

So this hotel is now on my "must-visit" list. Have you stayed at the Chateau Grande in East Brunswick? If you have give us your review and how about te Orchard Park restaurant? Give us your review of Chris Burkes' place too.

The Chateau Grande Hotel is located at 670 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

