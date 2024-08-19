"One bite, everyone knows the rules."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has paid a visit to the Garden State to film three episodes of his popular YouTube show "One Bite". The premise is simple, Dave tastes and rates local pizzerias. Hey may even take more than "one bite" so see what he thinks of a pizza.

It looks like Mr. Portnoy visited Pizzerias in Middlesex and Monmouth Counties:

Via Sposito pizza on Rt. 516 in Old Bridge

Alternate Ending Beer Co. in Aberdeen

Salerno’s in Hazlet

According to Patch, Portnoy did all three reviews on Wednesday, August 7th. The three pizzerias all scored pretty well. Salerno’s Pizzeria in Hazlet scored a 7.3 Portnoy added "Great taste … great taste, traditional New York pizza taste, but it does have quite a bit of flop.”

Via Sposito pizza on Rt. 516 in Old Bridge scored a 7.4 Portnoy added "Taste is great. My only thing is it could have more crunch, but that could be because of the box. Good stuff."

Alternate Ending Beer Co. in Aberdeen. (Their pizza is made by Talula's) scored a 7.2 Portnoy added, "Pizza was good, but just heavy."

What do you think? Could you make a review of a pizza off of just one bite? If you would like to see more of Dave Portnoy's reviews you can CLICK HERE and watch his YouTube episodes.

Portnoy is dedicating next month's One Bite Pizza Festival to support the rebuilding of Santillo's Pizza in Elizabeth, New Jersey, which recently was destroyed by fire.

