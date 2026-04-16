Summer nights in Ocean City, New Jersey are about to get even more unforgettable.

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This year, the shore town is adding something brand new to its lineup of family fun with “America 250: Lights Over Ocean City,” a weekly drone show designed to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in dazzling style, according to the Ocean City, NJ Facebook page.

Beginning July 6th, 2026 and continuing through August 17th, 2026, visitors can look to the skies every Monday night after dusk for a 15-minute drone performance over the beach and boardwalk area near 6th Street. Instead of traditional fireworks, hundreds of illuminated drones will rise into the night and move in sync, creating patriotic images, shapes, and animations high above the ocean.

A New Summer Tradition by the Shore

There’s just something magical about being on the boardwalk after sunset in the middle of summer.

The breeze coming off the ocean, the glow of the rides and shops, and the sound of the waves already make Ocean City feel special. Adding a choreographed drone show above the beach takes that classic shore vibe and turns it into something even more memorable.

Families can settle onto the sand, couples can enjoy a romantic boardwalk stroll, and groups of friends can grab their favorite snacks and enjoy a sky show unlike anything else at the Jersey Shore.

The Sky Becomes the Main Event

What makes this event so exciting is how the entire beachfront becomes part of the experience.

Because the drones will be visible from such a wide stretch of beach and boardwalk, visitors won’t need to stress about finding the “perfect” viewing location. Whether you’re seated on a blanket in the sand or leaning against the boardwalk railing, the views should be fantastic from nearly anywhere nearby.

It’s one of those rare events where simply being there is enough to make it feel special.

The Perfect Excuse for a Monday Night Visit

Ocean City already draws huge crowds on summer weekends, but this gives everyone a fun new reason to plan a Monday night trip to the shore.

The combination of beach atmosphere, boardwalk energy, and glowing patriotic sky designs should make this one of the season’s standout events.

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If you’re planning summer day trips or shore vacations, this is definitely one nighttime event worth adding to the list. Bring a beach chair, grab your favorite boardwalk treat, and enjoy watching Ocean City celebrate America’s 250th in a fun, modern way.