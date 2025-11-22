Ocean City, NJ Is Pure Christmas Magic Here’s Why You Need to Visit This Shore town Holiday Season!

When people talk about beautiful Christmas towns in New Jersey, Cape May usually steals the spotlight, but Ocean City shines just as bright.

This charming seaside community transforms into a picture-perfect holiday escape, glowing with festive lights, family-friendly cheer, and the kind of small-town Christmas magic that makes memories last a lifetime.

Ocean City doesn’t just decorate for the holidays, it celebrates them. Walk down Asbury Avenue on a December weekend and you’ll instantly understand why families return year after year.

The storefronts sparkle, wreaths hang from lampposts, and the air feels joyful in that cozy, old-fashioned “holiday main street” kind of way.

Free Horse & Carriage Rides Through Downtown

One of Ocean City’s most charming traditions is the free horse and carriage rides offered on select dates throughout the season. On Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, visitors can enjoy a relaxing ride along the beautifully decorated downtown from noon to 3 p.m., boarding at Sixth Street.

It feels like stepping into a classic Christmas postcard, the soft clip-clop of the horse, the glow of shop windows, and the festive music drifting down the avenue.

Photos With Santa… in a Lifeguard Boat

Only in Ocean City can you take holiday photos with Santa sitting in a bright red lifeguard boat, the perfect blend of beach town and Christmas joy.

Stop by the Ocean City Music Pier on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for a unique holiday keepsake your family will never forget.

Meet Santa in the Downtown

If you prefer seeing Santa outdoors, he also makes special morning visits to Mark Soifer Park (9th Street & Asbury Avenue). On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can stop by for a festive hello, a photo, and a stroll through the decorated downtown shops.

Why Ocean City, NJ Is Truly Special at Christmastime

What makes Ocean City so fantastic for the holidays isn’t just the events, it’s the atmosphere. The town blends coastal charm with heartfelt Christmas tradition in a way few places do. You can shop local, stroll the festive boardwalk, grab hot cocoa from a family-owned bakery, and enjoy activities that feel wholesome, simple, and rooted in community.

It’s quiet but not too quiet, festive but still laid-back, and absolutely beautiful at night when the lights line Asbury Avenue like a glowing holiday pathway.

A Perfect Winter Escape

Whether you're looking to start a new family tradition, take a cozy couples’ getaway, or simply enjoy a day trip filled with holiday spirit, Ocean City delivers. It’s adorable, it’s festive, and it’s one of New Jersey’s best spots to make lasting Christmas memories, no question about it.

