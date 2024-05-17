New Jersey Shore Town Makes list for Best Family Beach Vacations in the US

This is one of New Jersey's favorite destinations, especially in the summer.

Being from Pennsylvania, we always went south on the Garden State Parkway and went to this beach town every summer.

I have many friends that rent houses for the week or two and have their family and friends come down to the Shore and have a great time. It's a great place for families in New Jersey. There is so much to do here.

What Jersey Shore town makes the list for BEST Family Vacation in the US?

It's Ocean City, NJ. It's a lot of fun and their boardwalk is amazing. The shopping, restaurants, and the ice cream makes it one of the best in New Jersey.

Ocean City, NJ is known as "America's Greatest Family Resort."

It's always fun for the whole family with Gillian's Wonderland Pier. There all types of rides from the log flume, swings, the Giant Wheel, along with thrill rides, also. This pier has mini golf and go-karts.

The Ocean City boardwalk is 2 1/2 miles long and it's one of my favorite boardwalks to ride my bike on. It's the perfect boardwalk to take a morning ride and stop for a delicious freshly squeezed orange juice.

Did you know Ocean City was originally called Peck's Beach in the 1700's and it's home to the very first baby parade which began in 1901, according to oceancityvacation.com.

From their website: "Ocean City, New Jersey is considered a family-friendly beach, partially because of its dry nature and partially because it has always been a beacon for families looking for an affordable way to take their loved ones to the seashore."

To check out the "20 Best Family Beach Vacations" in America, click here for Reader's Digest.

