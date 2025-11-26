The holiday rush is officially here in New Jersey, and that means the post office is about to get as busy as the Garden State Parkway at 5 p.m.

Between online shopping, gift wrapping, and packing up boxes for loved ones far away, most of us are racing the clock to hit shipping deadlines.

And those deadlines are tight, according to the USPS.com:

USPS Ground Advantage: December 17

First-Class Mail: December 17

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 20

With less than a month to ship holiday packages, there’s one more thing Garden State residents need to pay attention to, not just when you mail something, but what you’re allowed to mail at all.

USPS enforces federal rules, and New Jersey follows the same restrictions. That means some items are completely banned from the U.S. mail system, no exceptions.

Before you tape up that box, here are six things you’re absolutely not allowed to mail this holiday season in New Jersey, or anywhere in the United States.

✅ 1. Air Bags

USPS does not allow air bags to be mailed under any circumstances!

✅ 2. Ammunition

Whether it’s for hunting season or sport shooting, ammo is strictly prohibited in U.S. mail.

That includes:

Bullets

Shells

Cartridges

✅ 3. Explosives

It may seem obvious, but anything that can detonate, combust, or ignite is a full-stop ban.

This category includes:

Fireworks

Blasting caps

Detonators

Gunpowder

Even small novelty fireworks are prohibited.

✅ 4. Gasoline

Gas may fuel your holiday road trip, but it’s not allowed anywhere near the mail stream.

✅ 5. Liquid Mercury

Mercury is toxic, corrosive, and dangerous if spilled. Thermometers, scientific equipment, and containers with liquid mercury are all banned from U.S. mail.

✅ 6. Marijuana

Even though New Jersey has legalized recreational marijuana, it is still federally illegal to mail. That means no:

Flower

Edibles

Vapes

Oils

Medical marijuana

One exception:

Hemp and CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC are allowed, but they are restricted and must meet federal documentation rules. When in doubt, don’t mail it.

Why These Rules Matter

Mailing prohibited items can lead to:

Packages being seized

Fines

Criminal penalties

And during the holiday crunch, anything that slows down shipping is the last thing anyone wants.

The Bottom Line for New Jersey Shippers

If your holiday package contains clothing, toys, books, treats, homemade crafts, or other standard gifts, you’re good to go.

Keep Reading: Target Just Changed Their Return Policy for NJ Shoppers

But if it falls into any of the six banned categories, it cannot be mailed, no matter the destination.

This season, keep your packages safe, legal, and on time by double-checking what’s inside before you seal the box.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster