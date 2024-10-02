This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated City

One of the most famous cities in the world has just been named the most underrated in New Jersey.

If you have lived in New Jersey for any length, you know some towns and cities get more than their share of attention.

New Jersey's Most Underrated City

Certain New Jersey places get a lot of national attention so it might surprise you that one of the most spotlighted towns in New Jersey has been named the most underrated by a major publication.

The widely known Love Exploring published the list of the most underrated cities in each state, and their choice for New Jersey was curious.

How can one of the most famous, most talked about places in New Jersey be the most underrated?

Atlantic City Is The Most Underrated City In New Jersey

The town that got the honor is none other than Atlantic City. That came as a big surprise to us.

Atlantic City gets a lot of attention here in the Garden State, and it's also popular with national publications, so it's hard to imagine how it could be considered underrated.

The publication is giving Atlantic City credit for overall improvements over the past few years, and they have certainly done that in the famous resort town.

Atlantic City is a town rich in history, and the good headlines it gets have been well-deserved over the years.

