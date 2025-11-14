Thanksgiving Day Closures: New Jersey Grocery Stores Taking a Well-Deserved Break!

Once again this year, some of the biggest names in retail are taking a pause to honor what Thanksgiving is truly about, family, gratitude, and a little rest.

Major Grocery Stores Closing Their Doors This Thanksgiving

Shoppers across New Jersey will want to plan ahead because major grocery stores, including Walmart and Trader Joe’s, have confirmed they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025. Target, ALDI, Costco, and Kohl’s are also all closed on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s become a growing trend in recent years for large retailers to shut their doors on Thanksgiving, allowing employees to enjoy the holiday rather than spending it behind a register.

A Day Off That Means So Much More

After all, this day isn’t about sales or shopping, it’s about gathering around the table, catching up with loved ones, and being thankful for what we have.

For many hardworking grocery employees, this closure is a small but meaningful gesture that acknowledges their dedication throughout the busy year. With the rush of the holiday season just around the corner, that extra day off is a well-earned breather before the Black Friday crowds and December chaos kick in.

Plan Ahead for Your Holiday Feast

If you’re planning a big Thanksgiving feast, make sure to stock up earlier in the week. Stores will reopen bright and early on Friday, ready for all your post-holiday needs.

So while you might not be able to grab that last-minute cranberry sauce or forgotten pie crust on Thanksgiving Day, it’s a wonderful reminder that some things, like time with family, can’t be bought in any store.

