The Town With New Jersey’s Most Stunning View

A major website has released their choice for the place with the best view in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

New Jersey is one of the smaller states in America, yet it has such a diverse selection of beautiful places.

The Most Beautiful Views In New Jersey

We have everything from great mountain views to the stunning beauty of a mesmerizing sunset or sunrise at our many picturesque beaches.

So, what is the best view in New Jersey? Well, according to the website Worthly, the best view can't be narrowed to one place. It takes a whole town.

In other states, the most beautiful view can be found in a National Park, and in others, it might be a single landmark, like Missouri's Gateway Arch.

The Town With New Jersey's Best View

In our case, the best view in New Jersey is credited to an entire town, and that honor belongs to the lovely Cape May.

It makes sense. How could you choose the gorgeous beach over the incredible boardwalk?

You wouldn't be able to decide between the stunning architecture of the incredible Victorian-era buildings or the quaint downtown shopping area.

Cape May Is A Uniques And Beautiful Town

It is because there are so many beautiful views to take in in Cape May, that the whole town has to be credited for it.

