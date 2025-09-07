Going to the beach in New Jersey in September is great because the weather is still warm, but the summer crowds have thinned out. The ocean water holds its summer heat, so it’s usually comfortable for swimming. Parking and restaurants are easier to get into, and the whole vibe is more relaxed. It feels like you get the best parts of summer without the hassle.

As far a weather goes, September weather in New Jersey is usually really pleasant. The intense summer heat starts to ease up, so days are warm but not scorching, often in the 70s and low 80s. Nights cool down into the 50s or 60s, which makes it comfortable for sleeping and spending time outside. There’s still plenty of sunshine, but with less humidity compared to July and August.

4 Best State Park Beaches in New Jersey

According to Only In Your State, these are the beaches to hit before summer is over.

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Cape May Point State Park

Corson's Inlet State Park

Island Beach State Park

These are 4 very good beaches to visit this month. Two in Ocean County and two in Cape May County. According to Only In Your State, "New Jersey technically has one state park with a designated ocean swimming area: Island Beach State Park. That said, several other New Jersey state parks are also located near the shoreline, such as Corson's Inlet State Park, Cape May Point State Park, and Barnegat Lighthouse State Park. These locations focus on scenery and recreation rather than swimming."

