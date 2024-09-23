This Is New Jersey’s Worst Winter Weather County

Each county in America was ranked for the most snowfall, and the highest county for New Jersey and where it ranks will surprise you.

We spend a lot of time worrying about snow in New Jersey, but it turns out we aren't even in a place where a lot of snow happens, at least if you compare our snowfall to the rest of the nation.

The Snowiest Counties In America

The counties with the most snow all across the nation were ranked, and the list was reported at Lawn Love , it took a while even to find a New Jersey county on the list.

No New Jersey county makes the top 100, but we didn't miss it by much. Our top county is ranked the 104th snowiest county in America.

It won't be the county you're thinking of, though. The first one that came to my mind was Sussex, but that's not #104.

New Jersey's Snowiest County

On this list, the snowiest county in New Jersey for 2024, and the 104th snowiest in America was Essex County and that may have to do with the methodology of the study.

Ranks were determined by not just snowfall totals, but also something called climate rank. Atlantic County was the second-highest county in the rankings at #144.

You will not find Sussex County on the list at all, but since there were only about 250 counties rated nationwide, it must be that not all counties were considered.

It Doesn't Get Worse Than Alaska

Here are some amazing facts we came away with from this report. When it comes to the Climate Rank category, one stat stands out.

No state compares to Alaska for winter climate. Alaska has 12 of the top 13 winter weather counties on the list. And the county in America that's #1 for snowfall for 2024 is Valdez Cordova Census Area, where else? Alaska of course.

