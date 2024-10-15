Who’s The Best SNL Host From New Jersey Ever?

Which New Jersey celebrity was listed among the best Saturday Night Live hosts ever?

Several times, one of New Jersey’s celebrities hosted the legendary comedy show, and according to one publication, two stars made the list of the best SNL hosts ever, according to Gold Derby.

The Best Saturday Night Live Host From New Jersey

But their names may surprise you. Let’s look at some of the names of those celebrities and reveal which ones were the best.

74th Primetime Emmys - Show Getty Images loading...

Was it Bruce Springsteen? No, it wasn’t. It’s not that Bruce wasn’t good at being the host. It’s just that he never hosted. Musical guest, yes. Host, no.

Perhaps it was Jon Bon Jovi? This is also a no. He did host the show back in 2007, but he didn’t make the best list.

New Jersey Celebrities Who Hosted Saturday Night Live

How about Bruce Willis? Willis did host in 1989, but his performance wasn’t selected for the list either.

17th Annual A Great Night In Harlem Getty Images loading...

Could it be Paul Simon? Yes, it could be and it is. He hosted four times, and according to this list, ranks as the 23rd-best SNL host ever.

What about Paul Rudd? Bingo. Rudd has hosted several times, and those performances earned him #15 on the list.

So, two New Jersey names you might not have thought of made the list of the best Saturday Night Live hosts ever. But every New Jersey resident knows they all did a great job.

