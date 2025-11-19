It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and unfortunately one of the busiest seasons for scammers, especially in New Jersey.

As Christmas approaches, the hustle and bustle of shopping, traveling, and gifting makes it easier for scammers to slip through the cracks.

Here are five common holiday scams hitting New Jersey, and how to protect yourself so you can focus on the fun, not the fraud, according to dallasnews.com.

1. Online Deals That Look Too Good

Holiday sales are everywhere, but scammers love to bait shoppers with unbelievably low prices—especially on social media. Stick to trusted retailers.

2. Fake Travel Websites and Phony Getaways

Dreaming of a holiday escape? Scammers know this and will spoof popular travel sites using familiar logos, photos, and language. Before booking anything, run a quick search of the company’s name along with “scam,” or "reviews". I usually always ask, is this legit or real?

3. “Missed Delivery” Texts and Email Traps

With so many packages arriving this time of year, scammers send fake delivery alerts hoping you’ll click without thinking. These messages may claim you missed a package or need to update shipping information, then send you to malware-filled pages or fake login screens. Please don’t click on any links until you know for sure it's real. I seem to get these all the time in my email.

4. Charity Scams Targeting Holiday Generosity

Scammers often pose as charities during the season of giving, hoping to tug at your heartstrings, and your wallet. Please verify the charity or donate to a charity you already know in your community.

5. Gift Card Grifts

Gift cards make easy, thoughtful presents, but they’re also a favorite tool for scammers. Avoid buying cards from random third-party sellers. It's a huge red flag.

With a little caution and some extra awareness, you can stay safe and scam-free this holiday season. Enjoy the magic, the memories, and keep those scammers on the naughty list where they belong.