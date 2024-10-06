Is This New Jersey’s Most Underrated Town?

New Jersey has an abundance of great towns, but some experts think this amazing town might be the most underrated in the whole state.

Some New Jersey towns are like magnets for attention. Places like Atlantic City, Belmar, Hoboken, Cape May, and many others get their fair share of well-deserved attention.

The Most Underrated Town In New Jersey

Those towns are often listed among the top towns in America in category after category. And with all the attention going their way, some great Garden State towns might be left in the shadows.

The experts at Housely decided to give some love to the most underrated towns all across America, and their selection for New Jersey is an amazing little town that deserves a lot of credit.

They chose the quaint and lovely town of Lambertville as the most underrated in the Garden State.

Lambertville And Its Amazing Antiques

One of the unique things about Lambertville is the abundance of antiques you can find. The town is known as the "Antiques Capital Of New Jersey".

Everywhere you turn in this charming town, you will find excellent shopping, amazing food, great people, and a bustling arts and culture environment.

There is a great deal of history In Lambertville as well, with so many historic buildings to see dotted all across the town.

There is no reason this incredible town should be underrated, and yet it is now the most underrated town in New Jersey.

