NJ Homeowners: Number 1 Problem That Could Damage Your Home

The No. 1 thing most likely to damage your home

It is the biggest investment in your lifetime, your home. It is the place where your family will grow old together and make memories. Babies will grow up there and holidays will be spent there. Your home is your castle, no matter what size or shape, if it is yours it's your special place. That being said, you don't want to see your home damaged.

Get our free mobile app

So what is the biggest cause of damage to homes around New Jersey and the nation? You can see it and you can't really touch it, it's wind. According to a report from Market Watch, according to Travelers Insurance, "wind damage" is the leading cause of damage to homes. According to data released by insurance company Travelers, "wind damage is the most common cause of homeowner’s insurance claims, ahead of hail, water, theft, fire and more. And yet, it’s one of the things many of us are least likely to protect our homes against, says Scott Humphrey, the second vice president of risk control at Travelers: “People don’t think about wind that much."

"Wind can damage your home in a number of ways. Among the most common, says Humphrey: Wind detaching tree branches and hitting the home, wind lifting up roof shingles or damaging windows and doors, and wind throwing things like patio furniture and other detached items in your yard."

So now that we know wind damage is the number one cause of home damage let's examine how to keep our homes protected from wind damage. According to the Market Watch article, you can help reduce wind damage by doing simple tasks around your home.

If a storm is coming, secure your windows

Bring in lawn furniture

Secure your garage with vertical braces

Remove dangling branches

Repair or replace loose or damaged roof shingles

In addition, the article added "The good news: Wind damage is covered under most standard home insurance policies, Gusner says that homeowners in coastal and hurricane-prone areas may have wind damage excluded from their policies. “If you find that it is excluded, buy a separate windstorm policy,” she says. Even if wind is covered, make sure you look into the deductible"

So look into keeping your home safe from wind damage.

House Unsplash.com (Phil Hearing) loading...

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman