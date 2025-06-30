What Are the Legal Rights of the Homeless in Public Spaces?

How Are Local Governments Responding to These Encampments?

What Do NJ Residents Think About Public Camping Laws?

If you were not aware of it, there has been a homeless encampment set up in the public municipal parking garage in Downtown Toms River, and this latest situation is bringing up the question once again, "What can be done to remedy the homeless crisis in New Jersey?"

Homeless In Toms River Set Up Encampment In Township Municipal Garage

This story is centered around a situation in Ocean County in Toms River, where the homeless have set up an encampment in the municipal public parking lot in Downtown Toms River. Several homeless people have been living on the upper level of the parking garage.

The homeless have been living in the parking garage for several days, but the Mayor of Toms River, Daniel Rodrick, has ordered them to vacate, and today is the day (Thursday) for them to leave this area.

According to Patch, "Toms River handed out notices to the group of more than a dozen people who have been taking shelter at the garage, behind town hall and adjacent to the Ocean County Library, on Tuesday, ordering them to leave."

Should NJ Homeless Be Allowed to Set Up Camps In Public Areas?

So the question is this: Should Ocean County provide a homeless shelter? If so, where and who will pay for it? Should public property and areas allow homeless encampments to go up? What do you think?

