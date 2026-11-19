The holiday season in New Jersey is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, right? Twinkling lights, Christmas music, family gatherings, delicious food and plenty of holiday cheer. But let's be honest, getting ready for Christmas isn't always as magical as the commercials make it look!

Before we can sit back with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the season, there's a list of holiday chores that somehow always fall on our shoulders. And if you live in New Jersey, you probably know exactly what we're talking about!

6 Holiday Chores We Could Probably Do Without

1. Untangling Christmas Lights

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Every year we promise ourselves we'll put them away neatly. Every year they come out looking like a giant ball of spaghetti. Here we go again!

2. Wrestling With the Christmas Tree

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Getting that tree straight, securing it in the stand and making sure it doesn't lean to one side is practically an Olympic sport.

3. Untangling the Outdoor Decorations

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Inflatable Santa's, extension cords, light-up reindeer and tangled wires. It's a whole production, especially when it's cold outside!

4. Christmas Shopping in New Jersey Traffic

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The parking lots, the crowds and the endless lines. Route 37, the Garden State Parkway and every shopping center seem especially busy this time of year!

5. Wrapping Mountains of Presents

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You start out organized, but before long you're looking for scissors, tape and that one gift bag you swear you had somewhere.

6. Cleaning the House Before Company Arrives

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Because apparently the house needs to look like a magazine before family comes over for Christmas dinner!

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We do it year after year because we love the traditions, the memories and the people we're celebrating with. But wouldn't it be nice if Santa could take a few of these chores off our hands?

What's the one holiday chore you dread every year?

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker