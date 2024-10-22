Here Are New Jersey’s Most Expensive Towns To Buy A Home

A recent report has revealed the most pricey towns in New Jersey based on median house prices.

It should come as no surprise to New Jersey residents that the prices of homes in our state are eye-popping and jaw-dropping.

The Most Expensive Towns In New Jersey

And if you need further proof of that, all you have to do is take a look at the median home prices in the 5 most expensive towns in the Garden State.

The folks at nj.com broke down the unbelievable numbers, and here is what they found.

These are the most expensive towns in New Jersey when it comes to buying a home, and the astronomical home prices earned them a spot on the list. I was surprised Rumson and Spring Lake were not in the top 5.

Here Are The Top 5 Most Expensive New Jersey Towns

In 5th place in the state is the lovely South Jersey town of Stone Harbor, where the median sale price of a home is an astounding $2.2 million.

Coming in at #4 is the Ocean County town of Mantoloking, where the stunning oceanfront homes certainly contribute to a median sales price of $2.36 million.

As we climb up the New Jersey real estate ladder, Avalon’s $2.75 million places it in the #3 spot.

The second most expensive town in New Jersey is Deal in Monmouth County, where the median sales price of a home is a tick under $3 million.

Here Is New Jersey's Most Expensive Town

The town with the highest price tag for a home is Alpine. In this Bergen County town, the median home price is an unbelievable $3.3 million.

If you want to live in any of these towns, you might need both a good real estate agent and a lucky Mega Millions ticket.

