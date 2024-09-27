This Is New Jersey’s Can’t Miss Fast Food Joint

There is one incredible fast-food joint in New Jersey that foodie experts say you shouldn't miss.

New Jersey does not limit its dining options to fancy restaurants, We also know how to hit a grand slam regarding fast food.

New Jersey Has Some Amazing Fast-Food

There is something special about an amazing local fast-food joint in the Garden State. There are some great burgers, hot dogs, sausage and so much more to be had in New Jersey.

Some of the most respected foodies around can be found at Lovefood, and they have determined the bucket list fast-food place for each state.

And they say you have to give New Jersey's representative a try. It's a little place called Tommy's Italian Hot Dogs & Sausage in Elizabeth.

One Of Elizabeth, New Jersey's Best Food Spots

The experts say that if you are a fan of a delicious sausage or an amazing hot dog, Tommy's can't be missed.

As has been the case with many restaurants, times have recently been difficult for the folks at Tommy's, according to an article at nj.com from just a few months ago.

That is why it's important to remember to support great local businesses like these so generations of New Jersey residents can appreciate the amazing small businesses similar to the ones we grew up with.

If you want to give them a try, they are located at 900 2nd Ave. in Elizabeth.

