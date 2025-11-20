Whether you love the sparkle of open-air shopping streets or prefer browsing handmade treasures indoors with a warm drink in hand, New Jersey’s Christmas markets are ready to wrap you in all the holiday magic.

From seaside arcades twinkling with lights to gingerbread villages and artisanal pop-ups, these festive destinations bring handcrafted gifts, cheerful music, delicious seasonal bites, and enough charm to make even Santa stick around for a while.

Here are five can’t-miss Christmas markets to visit this holiday season, thanks to visitnj.com.

1. Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar – Convention Hall’s Grand Arcade

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

Nov. 28–Dec. 21 (Fridays–Sundays)

Set inside the iconic Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, the Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar transforms this historic oceanfront landmark into a winter wonderland. The market is so spirited, it actually takes place in multiple locations throughout town.

2. Bell Works Fresh Holiday Markets

101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel

Nov. 29th - December 20th, 2025

Shop the region’s largest series of curated holiday markets at the modern, buzzing Bell Works campus. It’s a joyful way to support local talent, and check off every name on your holiday list in one swoop.

3. Noyes Holiday Market & Gingerbread Village

Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University

2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City

December 6th - 7th, 2025

This is where creativity, holiday fun, and family memories collide. The Noyes Holiday Market & Gingerbread Village welcomes visitors with premium craft vendors selling unique, handmade pieces perfect for gifting (or keeping). Kids and adults alike will love the gingerbread house contest.

4. Lambertville House – First Annual Holiday Market

32 Bridge St., Lambertville

December 13th -14th, 2025

Lambertville, known as The Antiques Capital of New Jersey, makes the perfect backdrop for this brand-new holiday event.

5. Holiday Jingle, Sip & Shop – Garden State Distillery

13 Washington St., Toms River

December 7th, 2025

Raise a glass to the season at Toms River’s Holiday Jingle, Sip & Shop. Hosted at Garden State Distillery. It’s a relaxed, merry way to kick off December and support small businesses at the same time.

Make Your Holiday Merry & Bright

Whether you go for the gingerbread, the artisan crafts, the live music, the cocktails, or simply the atmosphere, these five Christmas markets bring New Jersey’s holiday season to life.

Bundle up, bring your gift list, and prepare to discover unique treasures and unforgettable moments because the most magical memories are the ones you can only make in person.

