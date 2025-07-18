There’s something special about walking down a beautiful main street, where storefronts are full of character, people are friendly, and charm fills the air. These three New Jersey spots made the top 100 in the country!

We love when New Jersey gets national recognition, and this time, it’s for something truly heartwarming: our charming main streets!

Mixbook, a digital photo book company, recently surveyed 3,000 people to find the "Top 100 Most Charming Main Streets in America" and New Jersey is on the list.

New Jersey Streets Make National "Most Charming" List

Three of New Jersey’s own made the cut, each offering its own unique flair.

Bloomfield Avenue – Montclair (#21)

Montclair’s Bloomfield Avenue is a true North Jersey gem. It’s filled with cute cafes, art galleries, museums, and rich culture. Locals and visitors flock here for events like the Montclair Jazz Festival and Montclair Film Festival. It blends historic charm with modern vibes—no wonder it ranked so high!

Bridge Street – Lambertville (#49)

Lambertville’s Bridge Street is a picture-perfect downtown. Antique shops, cozy restaurants, and boutique stores line the street. It feels magical whether you go in summer or winter. If you haven’t strolled this riverside town yet, now’s the time.

Washington Street – Cape May (#61)

Cape May’s Washington Street brings serious charm. With its Victorian-style buildings, beach-town vibes, and endless shopping and ice cream spots, it’s a summer dream. Honestly, it could have ranked even higher!

Whether you're planning a weekend road trip or just want to fall in love with your home state all over again, these charming New Jersey streets are calling.

