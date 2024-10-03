Have You Been To New Jersey&#8217;s Most Charming Town?

Have You Been To New Jersey’s Most Charming Town?

A major travel website has announced its choice for the most adorable small town in the Garden State.

There are so many great choices in the Garden State. We have an abundance of charming small towns in our state.

New Jersey's Most Charming Town

Love Exploring, the very well-respected travel site named the town that tops the list in New Jersey while they were naming the most charming town in each state.

Their choice will come as no surprise to anyone who loves South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, or anything Victorian.

Cape May has been named the top town in the Garden State in so many different categories, adding the most charming to the list is certainly not a stretch.

Cape May Is The Definition of Charming

Cape May goes so much further in explaining charming. It represents so many aspects of the word, that it's hard to list them all.
Cape May is historical, it's quaint, it's peaceful and beautiful, it is quiet and romantic, and it is colorful and cozy.
It is everything a charming town should be and then some. The shopping is amazing, the restaurants are excellent, and the Bed & Breakfasts are some of the best in the world.
If you want to explore Cape May visit the Cape May.com website.

