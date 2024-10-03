Have You Been To New Jersey’s Most Charming Town?
A major travel website has announced its choice for the most adorable small town in the Garden State.
There are so many great choices in the Garden State. We have an abundance of charming small towns in our state.
New Jersey's Most Charming Town
Love Exploring, the very well-respected travel site named the town that tops the list in New Jersey while they were naming the most charming town in each state.
Their choice will come as no surprise to anyone who loves South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, or anything Victorian.
Cape May has been named the top town in the Garden State in so many different categories, adding the most charming to the list is certainly not a stretch.
Cape May Is The Definition of Charming
We checked the definition of charming in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and here's how they define the word
charming
adjectivecharm·ing ˈchär-miŋ: extremely pleasing or delightful
