You don’t have to travel across the country to find breathtaking waterfalls, some of the most beautiful ones are right here in New Jersey.

Summertime in New Jersey can be hot and sticky, so finding a refreshing spot to cool down is a must.

Get our free mobile app

Luckily, the Garden State has some beautiful waterfalls that are perfect for a scenic walk, a relaxing afternoon, or even just a quick escape into nature.

Where to Find the Most Stunning Waterfalls in New Jersey

These waterfalls are scattered across the state from Tenafly to West Milford to Columbia and they each offer a peaceful place to explore. Most are surrounded by gorgeous parks where you can go for a hike or take a quiet stroll.

What to Know Before You Go: Access, Fees, and Rules

You can’t swim in any of these waterfalls, but you can still feel the cool mist in the air when you're nearby. Some parks charge a small fee to enter, but most are free to visit. You’ll find links to each location in the gallery at the bottom of this article, so you can plan your trip ahead of time.

Wondering what exactly makes a waterfall a waterfall? According to Google, it's when a river or stream drops steeply over a rocky ledge, creating a plunge pool below. Over time, erosion shapes these beautiful features called cascades.

Read More: Surprise Travel Warning Issued for Popular Spot for NJ Vacationers

Growing up in Pennsylvania, I was lucky to visit waterfalls every summer. I never realized New Jersey had such beautiful spots too!

Can New Jersey’s Waterfalls Compete with America’s Best?

You might be surprised by just how breathtaking these local waterfalls are here in New Jersey.

Now that I know, these six waterfalls are definitely on my must-see list this summer.