The Things New Jersey Does Better Than Any Other State

Here are some of the things we do better in New Jersey than any other state in the nation does.

We are good at so many things in New Jersey, but when you think about it, we may be better at more things than you realize.

Things New Jersey Excels At

We thought it would be fun to celebrate New Jersey in a special way. Let's talk about all the things we are better at than any other state in America.

Let's start with traffic. The construction and the tourists are good at creating it, but we have to give ourselves credit for handling it better than anyone else.

We utilize foul language and hand gestures better than anyone else in the country.

There's Nothing Like A New Jersey Budget

And now we move to the budget. Yes. it's impossibly expensive to live in the Garden State, but we make it work. Nobody budgets the way we do.

We're also great at having a thick skin when it comes to all the jokes about the state we call home.

Jersey jokes are usually predictable, not funny, and just kind of lazy on the comedian's part, but we're good at letting them roll off our shoulders.

Here Are The Things We're Best At In New Jersey

And, oh, by the way, we're kind of good at pizza, diners, malls, bagels, Italian food, and pork roll as well.

Here are more things New Jersey is good at...

