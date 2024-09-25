You Said These Were New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurants For 2024

One of New Jersey's signature foods is our amazing Italian food, and according to Yelp, these are the top 10 Italian restaurants in New Jersey for 2024.

There may be no more controversial phrase in the New Jersey restaurant business than best Italian restaurant.

The Best Italian Restaurants In New Jersey

New Jersey has hundreds of amazing Italian restaurants, and each of them is someone's favorite.

We checked to see which Garden State Italian restaurants were listed as the top 10 in New Jersey according to Yelp.

Under the heading " Top Ten Best Italian Near New Jersey" some great restaurants were listed.

Where Are New Jersey's Best Italian Restaurants?

Their top 10 seems to be centered around west-central New Jersey, which will not make North Jersey or Jersey Shore Italian food lovers very happy.

The top 10 included great places like Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant in Chesterfield and Angelo's Trattoria in Bordentown.

A couple of Pennsylvania restaurants even made the list, getting in because of the "near New Jersey" loophole.

The List Is Not Exclusively New Jersey Restaurants

In a way, it's a shame that non-New Jersey Italian restaurants are taking up very valuable real estate on this exclusive list.

There are so many other Garden State Italian restaurants that would fit very nicely in this top 10.

I have had my personal favorite for years, and I'd like to throw my comment into the Italian food ring.

If you've never been to Graziano's Italian Restaurant in Point Pleasant, you don't know what you're missing. Great food, great people, and my favorite Italian restaurant in the world.

