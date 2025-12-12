Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in New Jersey!

The hustle and bustle of Christmas morning hits fast, kids tearing into gifts, family arriving at all hours, and suddenly you’re trying to cook a holiday dinner while still in your pajamas.

Instead of juggling pots, pans, and ornaments, why not let the pros take over? These New Jersey spots are open on Christmas Day, offering everything from elegant buffets to comforting family-style meals, according to mommypoppins.com.

It’s the perfect excuse to gather the family, take Grandma out, and relax together.

If you're skipping the kitchen this Christmas and letting someone else handle the holiday feast, you're in luck, several fantastic New Jersey restaurants are opening their doors on Christmas Day, December 25th.

Here are some of the best spots serving Christmas Day meals across the state, thanks to mommypoppins.com.

Fresco da Franco – Montclair

Price range: $25 - $50 per plate

Fresco da Franco brings the magic of an authentic Italian Christmas right to Montclair. Families love the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes offered on Christmas Eve, along with special holiday dishes and the full regular menu available both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s cozy, festive, and fills up fast, so definitely make reservations.

Kites Restaurant & Crystal Tavern at Grand Cascades Lodge – Hamburg

Price range: $30 - $50 per adult entrée

Crystal Springs Resort’s chefs roll out creative Christmas specials, think scallops, prime rib, and veal, alongside their regular menus. Both Kites and Crystal Tavern will be open for Christmas dinner, and reservations are required.

Benihana – Cherry Hill & Short Hills

Price range: $30–$50

Sometimes the best traditions are the ones you make yourself, and hibachi on Christmas absolutely counts. Benihana’s popular Japanese hibachi experience is available on Christmas Day, offering a fun, interactive meal that kids and adults love.

Lambertville Station – Lambertville

Price range: $85 adults, $45 for kids ages 6–10

This riverside favorite hosts a full Christmas buffet that feels straight out of a holiday postcard. Expect dishes like glazed ham, leg of lamb, lemon herb salmon, and a build-your-own sundae bar. It’s festive, filling, and perfect for families who like a little variety.

Carmine’s – Atlantic City

Price range: $120 - $160 per table

Carmine’s is all about big portions and even bigger family moments. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will be serving its classic family-style Italian menu.

Congress Hall – Cape May

Price range: $89 adults, $39 kids (ages 3 and under eat free)

Celebrate Christmas inside one of Cape May’s most iconic resorts. Congress Hall’s annual Christmas buffet is beautifully set in the ballroom and typically features holiday favorites like ham, mashed potatoes, and seasonal veggies.

Whether you want hibachi, Italian comfort food, or a full holiday buffet, New Jersey has plenty of festive dining options ready to make your Christmas meal unforgettable, no cooking required.

