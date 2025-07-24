Target announced they are opening several new stores around the nation. This is true, but it's only 8 new stores throughout America. So, grabbing one of these few is quite a win for any state. Target is one of the few department stores that are expanding while many are reducing.

According to NJ.com, "the big-box retailer announced the opening of eight new stores this summer, with one location in New York already open and several other locations set to open in mid-August. The openings come as the retailer is trying to expand its massive footprint over the next decade, with a goal of building 300 new stores, according to Target, and 20 this year."

New Target Stores Opening This Summer

New York: 22-11 31st St., Astoria, N.Y., 11105 (Already Open)

New Jersey: 325 Route 202, Flemington, N.J., 08822

California: 8063 Mission Blvd., Jurupa Valley, Calif., 92509

Connecticut: 900 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, Conn., 06437

Florida: 725 Lighthouse Dr., Bradenton, Fla., 34212

Florida: 5580; Seven Mile Dr., Wildwood, Fla., 34785

Pennsylvania: 985 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA, 19380

New Jersey Gets New Target Store

New Jersey will receive one of the eight new Target stores set to open this summer. The latest Target store for the Garden State is opening in Hunterdon County. Featuring

Drive Up

Order Pickup

CVS Pharmacy

Starbucks.

About 100 associates are expected to be employed at this location.

Where do you think a new Target would be perfect in New Jersey? What town could be a perfect spot for a new Target? Let us know what town you nominate for a new Target store location in New Jersey.

