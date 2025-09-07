People usually love a new restaurant because it feels exciting and different. It’s a chance to try fresh flavors, enjoy a new atmosphere, and be part of something others are talking about. The mix of curiosity, good food, and the buzz of discovering a “hidden gem” makes the experience special.

People enjoy dining out because it’s more than just eating—it’s an experience. It’s a chance to step away from daily routines, relax, and be taken care of while enjoying good food.

In addition, dining out also brings a sense of connection, whether it’s sharing a meal with friends, celebrating with family, or simply being part of a lively atmosphere. One of my favorite outings is going to dinner with my wife and family.

New Restaurants Opening Around New Jersey

A recent article from app.com outlined several new restaurants set to open in New Jersey, and I wanted to share these announcements with you. Some you may know and some that might surprise you.

First one to mention is Tommy's Tavern + Tap, which will "open its first Ocean County restaurant next spring in the former TGI Friday's on Hooper Avenue in Toms River."

Secondly, there is Nagle's Apothecary Cafe in Ocean Grove, which has a new owner and will reopen next spring. New Owner Kelly Ryan hopes to continue the traditions at the cafe and make some new additions.

Third on the list is the former Sickles Market in Red Bank, which reopens Monday, September 8th, as the new Anderson Market. "8,000-square-foot gourmet food hall from hospitality group Culture Collective."

Fourth spot on the list takes us to Colts Neck. Jersey Freeze will open a location in "The Orchards at Colts Neck, a shopping center at Routes 34 and 537."

Fifth on the list is the bakery franchise Paris Baguette, which plans to open two new locations next spring. One at Pier Village in Long Branch. The other is in Neptune at the Market Place.

Sixth of the announcements is the news that Asbury Ale House will open a location in Howell at the former Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar on Route 9 in Howell Township.

