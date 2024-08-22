Brand New Delicious Restaurant Just Opened in Bayville, New Jersey

This is exciting, something new for our Bayville neighbors and surrounding area.

It's a little different than what we might be used to in Berkeley Township, but it's open and it's new.

They are opened with a soft opening and a limited menu with a grand opening coming in September, just a couple weeks away.

What is the new restaurant called in Bayville, New Jersey? It's called El Gordo Coqui and is located on Rt. 9 (271 Atlantic City Blvd.) It's in the location of the old Chubby Unicorn Donut Shop.

From El Gordo Coqui Facebook page: "Hola friends !! We are open !! We are serving a limited menu as we move to the Grand opening which we are pushing for the second week of September the date will be announced soon. Please see below showing what we we are serving now and additions will be made as they come and posted. Our hours are for now are Monday thru Thursday 12-8 Friday and Saturday 12-9 Sundays closed for the time being."

The new restaurant is Latin American and Spanish. They are serving up some delicious Empanadas right now. We've tasted the cheese steak, the spinach and mushroom, and the sausage, peppers and onions Empanadas. Delicious!

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media

For more information on their Grand Opening keep checking in on their Facebook page.

We love when we have something new to try out. Support this family, grab an Empanada for lunch or dinner, you will love it. I'm so excited to check out their full menu when they open. Much luck to this new restaurant. Bayville definitely needs more restaurants and more choices for dinner.

