New Jersey's Best High Schools Among Best In America

If you are a parent of teenagers in New Jersey you may be interested in which high schools are the highest ranked in the Garden State. These schools are the best of the best in New Jersey and some are even ranked among the best in America. A recent article from Patch looked at the best high schools and I wanted to break it down a bit and share data with you.

According to Patch, "Several public high schools in New Jersey are among the best in the country, according to a new ranking Tuesday from U.S. News & World Report."

Top 10 Best High Schools in America (U.S. News & World Report)

10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Scotch Plains

9. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains

8. Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro

7. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

6. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School, Jersey City

5. Biotechnology High School, Freehold

4. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, Woodbridge

3. High Technology High School, Lincroft

2. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies, Edison

1. Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains

Some of the high schools ranked in the Top 10 in New Jersey were also showing up on the national rankings and placed among the top schools in America.

According to Patch, Among the 406 ranked New Jersey schools, two were in the U.S. Top 50

Union County Magnet High School, No. 26

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, No. 39

Five were in the U.S. Top 100

High Technology High School, No. 64

Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, No. 65

Dr. Ronald E McNair High School, No. 83

Bergen County Academies, No. 84

Bergen County Technical High School Teterboro, No. 88

