Ever Wonder What New Jersey’s Zodiac Sign Be?

Honestly, I hadn't before I was trying to come up with a fun thing to write about.

I am a Virgo, but I've never really known what that means.

I may be a millennial, but I've never been into horoscopes and I don't know what people mean when they say that Mercury is in retrograde.

Just not my thing...

However, I've been told by friends who are into star signs that I am very much a Virgo.

New Jersey is a small state with a lot of personality.

Let's be real New Jersey has a Napolean Complex.

I went over to ChatGPT to ask the important question.

What would New Jersey's zodiac sign be?

I won't lie, I was a little disappointed with the response that was just too literal for me.

New Jersey would be a Sagittarius. This is not because New Jersey "feels" like a Sagittarius, but because of when New Jersey joined the union.

New Jersey joined the US on December 18, 1787. If you had asked me before what zodiac sign a person who is born in mid-December is, I wouldn't have had a clue.

According to ChatGPT, "Sagittarians are often seen as adventurous, energetic, and curious, which might align well with New Jersey's diverse offerings and dynamic culture."

I feel like that may be a bit of a stretch, but sure we can go with that.

I asked the famous AI what zodiac sign New Jersey would be if you didn't consider dates and only focused on characteristics.

Some of the personality traits ChatGPT associates with New Jersey include:

Energetic

Diverse

Adaptable

Resourceful

Bold (Remember Napoleon Complex)

Ambitious

Two zodiac signs were offered as options.

First was Gemini, because they are known to be adaptable and energetic.

Leo was also offered up as an option because they are known to be bold and ambitious.

If you want my uninformed opinion, before I asked ChatGPT I assumed New Jersey was a Leo.

I know a few Leos and they feel really "Jersey."

