New Jersey’s Very Best Restaurant for Delicious Comfort Food

The Very Best Comfort Food In America

There is something special about "comfort food" and how we feel when we have a meal led by a comfort dish. It's not only delicious, but it's a frame of mind. We feel better and relaxed. I came across an article from Cheapism that gave us an extensive list of the best comfort food restaurants around America "The Best Restaurant for Comfort Food in Every State".

Get our free mobile app

According to Cheapism (Saundra Latham), "Whether you find it at a hole-in-the-wall diner, your favorite family restaurant or somewhere else, one thing is for sure: It's not usually diet fare. From chicken-fried steak to pizza, cinnamon rolls to poutine, we've tracked down menus from coast to coast replete with some of the tastiest indulgences you'll find anywhere."

Looking at the list from Cheapism, we turn to the selection for the best comfort food in New Jersey. Hobby's Deli and Restaurant in Newark was selected for New Jersey. "When your comfort-food dreams include heaping piles of pastrami and matzo ball soup, family-run Hobby's in downtown Newark is a top choice in a state where competition among delis is stiff. But the wide-ranging menu means you can also grab a burger or hot dog, poutine, mac and cheese, and even eggplant parmesan. Devils fan? There's a pre-game celebration before every hockey game and the Prudential Center is just a block away."

Where is your spot for the best "comfort food"? Let us know where you pick and share your recommendations. We always love a good lead for delicious comfort food. For me, I think of dishes like chicken pot pie or meatloaf and mashed potatoes or a hearty soup with a good bread. These are all what I describe as "comfort dishes".

Comfort Food Canva loading...

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz